Search

29 Sept 2022

Limerick man from 'loving family' died in car park due to drug use, inquest hears

Limerick man who died in car-park came from 'loving family', inquest hears

The inquest was heard in Kilmallock Court this week

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 Sept 2022 1:32 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE MUM of a man in his 30s who died from "combined drug toxicity" said he came from a loving family and is missed dearly, his inquest heard.

Andrew d’Arcy, solicitor, conveyed the mother of the deceased’s sentiments at the inquest in Kilmallock Court.

"His death had a significant adverse impact on her life. She was very badly affected by his passing. She has made positive strides in her life and her attendance today may cause these to unravel. 

"He came from a loving family and is missed dearly," said Mr d’Arcy.

The solicitor said the fact that there was no evidence of heroin found in the dead man’s system was important information for the family.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson read out the deposition of the garda who attended the scene at a car-park on a date in 2020.

"He was found unresponsive in a stairwell," read Insp Thompson.

The inspector then read out the deposition of one of the men who found the deceased.

"I went to the car park to take heroin. Everyone goes to take their stuff there - it is rampant. I looked up the stairs and saw someone. I thought he was taking their bit. His lips were blue. The ambulance was rang and we started CPR. I’ve known him all my life," read out Insp Thompson.

Dr Gabor Laskai, pathologist, said multiple drugs were found with the level of Xanax "toxic on its own".

"There was no evidence of heroin," said Dr Laskai. The cause of death was "acute cardiac failure due to combined drug toxicity".

Jim Kemmy: A giant of Limerick politics remembered

Limerick coroner John McNamara said unfortunately it is a drug-related death.

"There is no evidence of heroin, no alcohol but Xanax was in a high level," said Mr McNamara, who recorded it as death by misadventure.

He continued: "The combination of these drugs has unfortunately caused his untimely death."

Mr McNamara expressed his condolences to the deceased man’s family. On behalf of the gardai in Limerick, Insp Thompson also extended his sympathies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media