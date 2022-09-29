Limerick man from 'loving family' died in car park due to drug use, inquest hears

THE MUM of a man in his 30s who died from "combined drug toxicity" said he came from a loving family and is missed dearly, his inquest heard.

Andrew d’Arcy, solicitor, conveyed the mother of the deceased’s sentiments at the inquest in Kilmallock Court.

"His death had a significant adverse impact on her life. She was very badly affected by his passing. She has made positive strides in her life and her attendance today may cause these to unravel.

"He came from a loving family and is missed dearly," said Mr d’Arcy.

The solicitor said the fact that there was no evidence of heroin found in the dead man’s system was important information for the family.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson read out the deposition of the garda who attended the scene at a car-park on a date in 2020.

"He was found unresponsive in a stairwell," read Insp Thompson.

The inspector then read out the deposition of one of the men who found the deceased.

"I went to the car park to take heroin. Everyone goes to take their stuff there - it is rampant. I looked up the stairs and saw someone. I thought he was taking their bit. His lips were blue. The ambulance was rang and we started CPR. I’ve known him all my life," read out Insp Thompson.

Dr Gabor Laskai, pathologist, said multiple drugs were found with the level of Xanax "toxic on its own".

"There was no evidence of heroin," said Dr Laskai. The cause of death was "acute cardiac failure due to combined drug toxicity".

Limerick coroner John McNamara said unfortunately it is a drug-related death.

"There is no evidence of heroin, no alcohol but Xanax was in a high level," said Mr McNamara, who recorded it as death by misadventure.

He continued: "The combination of these drugs has unfortunately caused his untimely death."

Mr McNamara expressed his condolences to the deceased man’s family. On behalf of the gardai in Limerick, Insp Thompson also extended his sympathies.