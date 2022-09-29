Search

29 Sept 2022

Information sought by Limerick gardai following 'strange' crime

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

29 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

GARDAI are seeking witness and information about a recent incident which, they say, was strange and unusual

The incident happened shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday,  September 22 outside Sarsfield Barracks at Lord Edward Street in Limerick city.

"A thief leveraged a post box off the wall at precisely 7.24pm. He quickly examined the letters and then left in a hurry by walking towards the train station on Parnell Street," explained Garda John Finnerty.

Legal proceedings initiated over nursing home waste found on Limerick farm

The only description of the culprit, who did not steal any of the letters from the post box, is that he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

CCTV footage from the area is being viewed as part of the investigation.

Gardai attached to Roxboro Road station are investigating the incident and anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything unusual is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.

