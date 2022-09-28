Immunologist Luke O'Neill Limerick-bound for fireside chat

MEMBERS of the public will get a chance to meet with Professor Luke O’Neill when he visits Limerick later this Wednesday for a fireside chat.

The world-renowned immunologist from Trinity College Dublin is one of the best-known and trusted voices who came to prominence during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof O’Neill and Cathal Friel, a co-founder and Chairman of Poolbeg Pharma plc, will participate in the fireside chat at the Clayton Hotel, Limerick from 1pm.

Mr Friel is also a co-founder of the world-renowned infectious disease clinical trials company, Open Orphan plc.

During the event, which is free to attend, both experts will discuss and debate their views on what may be in store for individuals and businesses in Limerick and across Ireland during the winter months.

The pair will also discuss the likelihood of a surge in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza during November and December.

Following the fireside chat, there will be a Questions and Answers session and a presentation from Jeremy Skillington, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma plc on the work the company is doing.

Registration is open to the public and is free to attend on a first come, first served basis with links to book on Poolbeg Pharma’s website