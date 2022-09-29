Search

29 Sept 2022

New scholarship launched for University of Limerick law students

Stuart Kennedy, Professor Raymond Friel and Nicola White

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW SCHOLARSHIP has been launched as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations at the University of Limerick. 

The Matheson Scholarship in Law Plus will be awarded annually and is open to first year undergraduate Bachelor of Laws (Law Plus) students in UL.

The recipient will receive a bursary of €5,000 for the academic year and a position on the Matheson Career First Programme.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Jackson, Matheson’s Managing Partner said: "We are pleased to launch the Matheson Scholarship in Law Plus in partnership with the UL Foundation. 

"At Matheson, we strive to enable the progress of our people and our clients through innovation and collaboration.

"We are committed to supporting and encouraging students to be innovators and catalysts for change and to reach their full potential. We hope that this scholarship will help the recipient to achieve their goals at both an academic and professional level".

Limerick student awarded Irish Youth Foundation scholarship

Professor Raymond Friel, Head of the School of Law, UL, commented: "The School of Law at the University of Limerick is proud to continue and enhance our long relationship with Matheson, one of Ireland’s leading international law firms. 

"Both the School and Matheson share a common ethos in the legal world and we are delighted to have them generously sponsor this scholarship as part of the UL 50forFifty scheme, which will assist the successful candidate to access and pursue a legal education.

"With this scholarship from Matheson, the School of Law at UL will continue to pioneer innovative programmes and courses together with an inclusive and accessible environment for our students". 

To apply for the scholarship, please email a copy of your CV and a short summary as to why you believe you should be the recipient of the scholarship

Please send your entries to ul.scholarship@matheson.com  by Friday, November 4. 

