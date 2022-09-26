In Pictures: Brown Thomas Limerick launches autumn/winter collections

BROWN Thomas Limerick unveiled its new autumn/winter 2022 designer collections in the stunning surroundings of The East Room at Plassey House on the University of Limerick campus.
Brown Thomas Limerick embraces a season of dynamic trends including Hard Shoulder, Electric Colour, Return to Waist, Fearless Cutouts, Preppy Cool, Leather for Living, and High Octane Glamour.
Liam Dwan, general manager of Brown Thomas Limerick; Celia Holman-Lee, founder of the Holman-Lee modelling agency and Marie O'Gorman Skelly of the Limerick Strand Hotel were among the guests who attended the launch event.
Main photo features Chloe Maher, Bansha; Christine Murphy, Castletroy and Fiona O'Brien, Newport.
