Over 2,000 participate in all-inclusive Cook Medical Mini Marathon in Limerick

OVER 2,000 men, women and children from across Limerick and the country laced up for the Cook Medical Mini Marathon this Sunday.

This year’s event saw the name change from "Women’s Mini Marathon" to "Mini Marathon", making it all inclusive as families, friends and colleagues came together to celebrate at the finish line.

Starting at the University of Limerick Sport Arena, participants of all ages and abilities came together to run, jog and walk the 5km and 10km courses, while raising funds for charities in Limerick, the Mid-West and nationwide.

Mum Deirdre and daughters - Roisin, aged 12, and Ciara, 9, from Raheen (pictured above) - couldn't wait to get to the start line. Prior to this, Darren Nash ensured everybody was warmed up with a zumba class.

Jack Browne, aged 21 months, was a little young to take part but he was enjoying the fun atmosphere with parents Michelle and Sean, of Clonmacken (pictured below).

Angela Moloney, director of ethics and compliance, EMEA at Cook Medical said: "Today’s event celebrated inclusivity and togetherness, and I want to say well done to everyone who participated, everyone’s a winner here today”

She continued: "Every year it gives me great pleasure to be part of such a fulfilling, fun and motivational event. Seeing everyone come back together to participate is truly inspiring. We are delighted to be part of this remarkable event".

And they are off... in the 2022 ⁦@CookMedLimerick⁩ Mini Marathon ⁦@UL⁩ . Great atmosphere among the over 2,000 men, women and children taking part. pic.twitter.com/zukAWZVzGJ — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) September 25, 2022

Also speaking at the event, race director John Cleary said: "I’m absolutely delighted to see the great turnout today as we return to our physical event. The mini marathon is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in the local community, and it’s encouraging to see so many people getting out and active again."

The race which is now in its 24th year, was able to be 'run' for the first time since 2019 due to Covid. As well as lots of men taking part there were many breeds of dogs looking forward to an extra long walk. They included Freddie with his owners the Collins' from Silvermines, Co Tipperary - Jimmy and Jude (pictured below).

Traffic interruption was kept to a minimum and there was lots of parking available in UL.

The race sponsor, Cook Medical, has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery since 1963.

Today they invent, manufacture and deliver a unique portfolio of medical devices to the healthcare systems of the world. Cook Medical has been synonymous with Limerick since 1993.