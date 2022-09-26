Gardai warning after counterfeit notes used to pay for pizza at Limerick takeaway

GARDAI are warning businesses in Limerick to be vigilant as they have been alerted to counterfeit money which is currently is circulation.

In one case which is being highlighted to raise awareness for businesses, a pizza takeaway service in Limerick city centre reported to gardai that three counterfeit €10 notes were recently used by a customer to pay for food.

“These notes were of a very good quality so retailers should pay extra attention to €10 notes in case others are circulating," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are appealing to any businesses which detect counterfeit notes to inform gardai and to hand over the notes to all them to be examined.

Businesses are also being urged to exercise caution when accepting cash and all staff should be trained and advised as to what to look out for.

Investigations into the source of the notes are ongoing.