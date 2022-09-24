Limerick GAA club breaks down barriers but hopefully not windows!

FUTURE Bruff GAA stars will never forget the day they got a free hurley and ball from club and county stars Niamh Ryan and Sean Finn.

The initiative to imbue a love of the game in the junior infants in Scoil Dean Cussen is thanks to Bruff Bord na nÓg and Bruff Camogie Club. However, they take no responsibility for any broken windows!

Fran O’Dwyer, chair of Bruff Bord na nÓg, said they are constantly trying to be innovative and help out their local school anyway they can.

“At a recent club meeting we were discussing how we could help the school for the new term. Our vice chairman Mike Weekes suggested giving each junior infant a welcome gift of a hurley and ball. Unanimously we agreed it was an excellent idea.

“We reached out to Bruff Camogie and they were also fully onboard with the idea. So 27 hurleys and balls were ordered. These were paid for by Bruff Bord na nÓg and Bruff Camogie and delivered to the school by representatives from both clubs and presented to the children by club and county stars Sean Finn and Niamh Ryan,” said Fran, who adds that the club has a very good relationship with the principal, Shane Mullane.

“Mr Mullane is very active as a coach with his club Monaleen but we’ve adopted him in Bruff!” joked Fran. The whole concept of providing a hurley and ball to each child is to introduce hurling to this age group and, hopefully, foster a love of the game which will see them play with Bruff for many years to come."

Scoil Dean Cussen, Bruff, junior infants pupils with Liz Kennedy, SNA; Shane Mullane, principal; Mike Weekes, Bruff GAA; All-Star hurler Sean Finn; GAA star Niamh Ryan; Siobhan Meaney, Bruff Camogie; Amy Moriarty, teacher

“Of course it all starts at our nursery age group of U5s. This group meets every Saturday morning at 10am for one hour, for an introduction to hurling and fun activities. All are welcome. It’s led by retired Scoil Dean Cussen principal, Tom Bulfin, who notably is in his 50th year of coaching with Bruff.

“We wish these children every enjoyment with their new hurley and ball, and we warmly welcome them and their parents to our club. And if the odd window is broken at home it’s all in aid of a good cause!” smiled Fran.