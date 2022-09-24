Limerick’s Sean farms for nature - Crecora man selected as agri-ambassador

ORGANIC Limerick dairy farmer Sean Condon has been chosen as one of five ambassadors for the 2022 Farming for Nature public vote awards.

Sean beat off competition from 60 farmers to be just one of five picked.

Now in its fifth year, Farming For Nature was set up with the aim of identifying, celebrating and supporting farmers who are farming, or farmers who wish to farm, in ways that support and protect nature on their land. And that’s exactly what Sean is doing.

You can vote for Sean at farmingfornature.ie. The deadline is midnight on Friday, October 28.

An organic dairy farmer from Crecora, Sean farms about 140 acres of good grassland. He milks 50 cows once a day. External inputs on the farm are extremely low and Sean takes pride in managing a low-input, low intensity productive farm. Some of the milk produced is sold under Sean’s own brand of organic raw milk – Templeroe Milk.

The remainder is sold to the Little Milk Company. He also supplies to high-end restaurants.

Sean is passionate about maintaining traditional farming systems whereby production and nature work in harmony.

“For me, farming for nature may be more about what I'm not doing rather than what I am doing,” said Sean, who also has a deep association with Limerick and Crecora Camogie.

Permanent pasture, mature hedgerows, pockets of woodland and a pond all provide important habitats for the healthy population of birds and other wildlife on his land. Some years ago, a reed-bed system was installed to clean run-off water from the farmyard. Sean leaves wild plants grow around the farm and recognises their importance in farmland ecosystems.

“If you don't have some weeds on the land then you don't have insects, and without insects there is not much food source for young birds,” said Sean.

Dr Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, founder and committed volunteer with Farming for Nature said: “At a time of so much divisive debate around food security, biodiversity loss and climate change, this year’s farming for nature ambassadors offer us the hope, inspiration and practical advice that we so desperately need to navigate the challenges – and embrace the opportunities - that lie ahead. These farmers deserve our respect, gratitude and support: they embody all that’s great about rural Ireland and we are so proud of them.”