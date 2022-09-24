Search

24 Sept 2022

Council has no funding to retrofit vacant house in Limerick town

Council has no funding to retrofit vacant house in Limerick town

Questions were raised at a meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District as to why a house in St Mary’s Park, Rathkeale, has been vacant for four years

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

24 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

AN EXECUTIVE member of Limerick City and County Council has admitted the local authority does not have the funding at present to retrofit a vacant property in a housing estate in Rathkeale.

Cllr Adam Teskey questioned the executive at this month’s meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, asking why a house in St Mary’s Park, Rathkeale, has been vacant for four years.

“The decent thing to do would be to sell it on the open market to a private individual, a person who would qualify for housing needs from the housing list,” Cathaoirleach Cllr Stephen Keary said.

He stressed that the house is “not in an acceptable state” with dirt and leaves, adding that “rats have been climbing up over the walls” for close to four years.

Revealed: Plans for landmark hotel site in Limerick

Cllr Keary also highlighted that despite refurbishments for the house costing in the region of €100,000, the previous owner who passed away, lived comfortably there in terms of light and heat, and said something should have been done.

Caroline Curley, Director of Housing with (LCCC) said that she “hates to admit it” but there are a number of long-term vacant properties owned by the council, not just 24 St Mary’s Park.

She stressed that discussions will be taking place with a working group and the local authority itself to progress the level of vacancies seen throughout the entire county.

“The main reason for a lack of action on this house is a lack of financing. That is all I will say about it at the moment,” she told elected representatives present.

Pressing further, Cllr Teskey said that the Municipal District was told by a predecessor within the executive that everything within 24 St Mary’s Park was going to be fixed within nine months.

Cllr John O’ Donoghue asked the executive to conduct a report on all of the derelict properties contained within the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District.

Caroline Curley said that this is not the first time that the council has not been able to properly fund a retrofit and that there is money coming from central government, but it is not adequate.

“There is a demand for that house, we just have to find a method of paying for its refurbishment. There will be a submission going to full council on this,” she outlined in closing the matter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media