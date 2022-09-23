Limerick volunteers break record for the Big Beach Clean 2022

LIMERICK volunteers were recognised for helping to break a record for the most litter cleaned up for the Big Beach Clean 2022.

The clean up took place over two days from September 16 and almost 100 Limerick volunteers accumulated approximately 554 kilograms of litter cleaned from our beaches.

Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action by Clean Coasts to remove litter around Irish coasts.

Clean Coasts works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life.

This year a record number of over 500 clean-ups were organised by volunteers who removed over 63 tonnes of litter nationwide.

Groups throughout Limerick registered for the event including Adare Tidy Towns Association, Limerick City Tidy Towns and Feenagh Tidy Towns as well as households and individuals.

These groups pledged to tackle litter in several locations, including Adare Village, Feenagh Village, Kilmallock, Riverwalk and Rhebogue to name a few.

Adare Tidy Towns did their Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean 2022 in Adare Village on Saturday, September 17 starting early in the morning to ensure that they could get as much done as possible.

Limerick City Tidy Towns took part on Sunday, September 18 to do a clean-up of Limerick city.

Cullen Allen, Founder of food company Cully and Sully who supported the event commented: “We were delighted with yet another amazing Big Beach Clean weekend. The Clean Coasts staff and volunteers were fantastic across the weekend.”

Each year this initiative is also an opportunity for Big Beach Clean volunteers in Limerick to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches.

This data is shared with Ocean Conservancy to help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.