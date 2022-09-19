Ukrainian refugees in Limerick may be housed in tents

SCORES of Ukrainian refugees currently in student accommodation across Limerick may end up living in tents, the government has said.

With students returning to college for the new academic year, the Department of Children, Disability, Integration and Youth says many refugees who fled violence in their homeland will be on the move again shortly.

Some 440 beds were made available to Ukrainian refugees in various types of student accommodation across Limerick. These were more or less all taken up.

Homeowners across Limerick have since been approached to provide a room to Ukrainian refugees.

And while a department spokesperson said “no stone has been left unturned” when it comes to securing them a new place to stay, they conceded that they will be “experiencing a lower standard” of accommodation.

“Where serviced or pledged accommodation is not available, Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection may be required to stay in community facilities, sports facilities or tented accommodation,” the department added in a statement to Limerick Live.

The council for its part said refugees who were accommodated in student halls “have been relocated to a variety of locations across Ireland.”

The government department outlined the breakdown of the beds provided.

“In Limerick city and county, 184 beds are contracted in university halls of residence with a further 144 contracted in purpose-built student accommodation. Residents are scheduled to leave by mid-September. There is a further 112 beds contracted in purpose-built student accommodation providers in Limerick which are scheduled to vacate on or about the end of the year,” said a spokesperson.

There was more or less full occupation of these beds, said the department which added sourcing alternative accommodation is an “urgent priority” ahead of the new academic year.

Nationally, more than 4,214 people had been matched to over 1,536 properties nationwide, with the number increasing daily, the department added.

It was not able to provide specific numbers of Ukrainian refugees given a place to stay by homeowners across Limerick.