BREAKING: Man dies in Limerick collision

The collision occurred this Sunday evening
GARDAI are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Limerick this Sunday night.
The collision occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale at approximately 6.10pm.
The single vehicle collision occurred on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and Duagh, Co. Kerry. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.
The R555 is currently closed between Abbeyfeale and Duagh as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
