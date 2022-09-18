In Pictures: Family fun day in Limerick parish

THERE was fun for all the family at Our Lady of Lourdes Community Centre on the Childers Road in Limerick city on Friday.
The day was all about celebrating community with lots of games, face painting and music for young and not so young to enjoy. There were even some visiting pets like the bunny rabbit below, all photographed by Brendan Gleeson.
For more pictures, click 'next'
Mayor Francis Foley was joined by Dr Jagdeep Singh from EcoSikh Ireland for the unveiling of two plaques at the recently planted micro forest
Performing at the launch of the Limerick Opera Festival at St Mary's Cathedral in the city was Kevin Neville, Bass `I PICTURES: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.