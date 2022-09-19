Millions in funding approved for Limerick College of Further Education

A TOTAL of €4.9 million in funding has been allocated for Limerick College of Further Education.



The funding will go towards the development of a Film and Digital Media Centre of Excellence at their facility on Mulgrave Street in the city.



This funding is part of 13 projects in the first tranche of capital investment under the Further Education and Training (FET) Strategic Infrastructure Upgrade Fund (SIUF).

The SIUF investment is a larger programme of capital investment being carried out across the FET sector which will total at least €50 million across the country.Minister for Skills and Further Education and Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins commented: “This is a brilliant announcement for Limerick College of Further Education which will have huge benefits for students who wish to study in the film and TV sector.”A number of months ago Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) was supported by the Department of Further and Higher Education to purchase a building on Mulgrave Street adjacent to Limerick College of Further Education for the purpose of this project.“The almost €5 million being invested in this project will renovate and enhance the warehouse space acquired recently by LCETB with the support of my department into a centre of excellence for film and digital media,” Minister Collins continued.

“This centre of excellence has the potential to create a learning space for Creative Media learners and Screen industry practitioners and will be a gateway to entering the film and TV industries,” he added.The Centre of Excellence is anticipated to accommodate up to 250 specific course learners across several fields such as Film and TV production, Music Technology, Photography and Digital Media.“I want to congratulate all those involved in the project, and I look forward to the success of the completed development," Minister Collins said.