Search

18 Sept 2022

In pictures: Locals picked to represent Limerick at National Ploughing Championships

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

18 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

THERE was a warm-up for the National Ploughing Championships with the Limerick version taking place last weekend in Ballingarry.

Luckily, it was held on sunny Saturday instead of rainy Sunday. But it wouldn’t be held at all only for one man, Maurice McEnery.

Mr McEnery, of Lisamote, Adare, passed away on September 4. A former vice president and honorary life member of The National Ploughing Association, Mr McEnery was also steeped in the Limerick Ploughing Association. Every year he and his late wife Mary were to the fore in running the event.

Ger Downey, PRO, said only for Mr McEnery it probably wouldn’t have continued on as a fixture in the calendar.

“Before proceedings got underway a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Maurice McEnery, who was a past chairman and life president of the Limerick Ploughing Association,” said Mr Downey.

There were many competitors from all over Munster, and even as far as Mayo, with Limerick’s National Ploughing Championships competitors picked on the day.

“Thankfully the sun shone brightly making it a great day for ploughing,” said Mr Downey.

 

The following are the ploughing results.

Novice: 1. Billy O’Connell, Cork. Under 28: 1. Ethan Harding, Cork. Intermediate class: 1. Gerard Sherdian, Mayo; 2. Michael John Dillane, Milford; 3. Owen O’Sullivan, Broadford. Intermediate reversible: 1. Michael O’Halloran, Kerry; 2. Collin Ruttle, Ballingrane. Three Furrow: 1. Eddie Hannon, Kerry; 2. Pat O’Riordan, Rathkeale. Farmerette: 1. Orla Hayes, Cork. Vintage two furrow mounted: 1. Ray Clancy, Tipperary; 2. John White, Clare; 3. Michael Brosnan, Kerry. Vintage two furrow trailed: 1. Aenas Horan, Kerry; 2. Cyril McGuinness, Dublin.

Mr Downey wished Limerick’s two competitors - Pat O’Riordan and Colin Ruttle - all the best at the National Ploughing Championships.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media