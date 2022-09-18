In pictures: Locals picked to represent Limerick at National Ploughing Championships

THERE was a warm-up for the National Ploughing Championships with the Limerick version taking place last weekend in Ballingarry.

Luckily, it was held on sunny Saturday instead of rainy Sunday. But it wouldn’t be held at all only for one man, Maurice McEnery.

Mr McEnery, of Lisamote, Adare, passed away on September 4. A former vice president and honorary life member of The National Ploughing Association, Mr McEnery was also steeped in the Limerick Ploughing Association. Every year he and his late wife Mary were to the fore in running the event.

Ger Downey, PRO, said only for Mr McEnery it probably wouldn’t have continued on as a fixture in the calendar.

“Before proceedings got underway a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Maurice McEnery, who was a past chairman and life president of the Limerick Ploughing Association,” said Mr Downey.

There were many competitors from all over Munster, and even as far as Mayo, with Limerick’s National Ploughing Championships competitors picked on the day.

“Thankfully the sun shone brightly making it a great day for ploughing,” said Mr Downey.

The following are the ploughing results.

Novice: 1. Billy O’Connell, Cork. Under 28: 1. Ethan Harding, Cork. Intermediate class: 1. Gerard Sherdian, Mayo; 2. Michael John Dillane, Milford; 3. Owen O’Sullivan, Broadford. Intermediate reversible: 1. Michael O’Halloran, Kerry; 2. Collin Ruttle, Ballingrane. Three Furrow: 1. Eddie Hannon, Kerry; 2. Pat O’Riordan, Rathkeale. Farmerette: 1. Orla Hayes, Cork. Vintage two furrow mounted: 1. Ray Clancy, Tipperary; 2. John White, Clare; 3. Michael Brosnan, Kerry. Vintage two furrow trailed: 1. Aenas Horan, Kerry; 2. Cyril McGuinness, Dublin.

Mr Downey wished Limerick’s two competitors - Pat O’Riordan and Colin Ruttle - all the best at the National Ploughing Championships.