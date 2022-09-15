Search

15 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Welcome home to Clyduff

Clyduff in Lisnagry is presented in superb condition throughout and finished to show house standard

15 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic, must-see, beautifully designed and decorated four bedroom detached property.

The location could not be better with a host of excellent amenities including the University of Limerick, Castletroy College, Castletroy Shopping Centre, and is within easy distance to numerous national and secondary schools, Lisnagry National School, Castletroy College.

It is also within easy access to all major motorways.

This turn key property has an electric gated entrance driveway. This spacious home comprises of an entrance hallway, large front living room with stove fitted, new large open plan kitchen-diner with a modern custom made fitted kitchen with quartz worktops and porcelain tiled splashback, kitchen island with downdraft Nikola Tesla gas hob, Bosch integrated dishwasher, fridge and Bosch oven and microwave, two sliding doors off to rear garden.

There is a new utility room with stacked washing machine and dryer, main bathroom - new fully tiled porcelain bathroom having bath and wet room shower, two bedrooms downstairs.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, both having en-suites. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and balcony area overlooking the rear garden.

Large private gardens not overlooked to the front or rear with patio area and large garage. This is an ideal family home in a location second to none. Homes in the locality of this type rarely come to the market.

Viewing a must.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Clyduff, Lisnagry
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €465,000Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED

