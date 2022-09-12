Search

12 Sept 2022

Man killed in Limerick collision named as much-loved priest

Man killed in Limerick crash named as much-loved priest

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

12 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE MAN who passed away following a road traffic accident in Newcastle West last week has been named as Fr Florian Farrelly O.F.M.

Fr Florian was based at the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh, Donegal and was travelling to Kerry for a holiday when the incident occurred. 

The 87 year-old lost his life in a two-car collision on the N21, Ballingowan, Newcastle West last Wednesday. 

Fr Florian was previously the guardian in the Killarney, Drogheda and Multyfarnham communities after joining the friars in 1953. 

He was ordained to the priesthood in Rome in 1961 and his younger brother Paschal also joined the Franciscans, he predeceased him in 2000. 

Minister for Justice visits new €60m expansion at Limerick Prison

The Franciscan Abbey in Multyfarnham paid tribute to Fr Florian and said he was a well-loved friar during his time there. 

"He presided over the celebrations of the 750th Anniversary of the foundation of the Multyfarnham Friary. He reveled in those happy days and he took great joy from being here during that special time. 

"While Fr Florian was 87 years of age, he was far from retired from his ministry and frequently celebrated Mass and heard confessions in Rossnowlagh. At the time of his accident, he was on his way to the friary in Killarney for a short holiday."

Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a huge loss to his devastated sister Mary, his nephews Gerard and Denis (Debbie), his niece Maeve (Mark), grandnephews and grandnieces and all his extended family and to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him.

Fr Florian was laid to rest in the Franciscan Cemetery in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath on Sunday. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media