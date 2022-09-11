In Pictures: Celebrations in Limerick village as new playground and car park are officially opened

THERE were celebrations in Shanagolden recently to mark the official opening of the new playground and refurbished car park at the Captain Tim Madigan Community Park in the village.
The development, which was led by Shanagolden Community Council, was completed a number of years ago but the official re-opening was delayed due to Covid-19.
Around €400,000 in government funding was allocated to the project and members of the local community were joined by local politicians for the official opening ceremony.
Those who attended also had an opportunity to see and take photographs with the Liam MacCarthy cup.
