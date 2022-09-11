Award-winning Limerick gardens open to public to raise funds for Milford Hospice

KNOCKPATRICK Gardens in Foynes has announced it will open to the public every day this month to raise funds for Milford Hospice.

The award-winning gardens, which are almost 100 years old, were first established by the current owner Tim O’Brien’s father in the 1920s.

Some of the older trees and shrubs include magnolias, crinodendrons, beech and red horse chestnuts. The maturity of the older trees and shrubs offer wonderful shelter to more tender shrubs and plants.

The owners Tim and Helen O’Brien are passionate gardeners and are always happy to lend advice or ideas for your own garden.

See knockpatrickgardens.com for more details.

Knockpatrick Gardens is a haven for enthusiasts and contain a variety of colour through the collections of rhododendrons, camellias, azaleas, bamboos, primulas, poppies and many varieties of tree ferns and grasses.

Throughout September, they will be open to the public between 2pm and pm.

Groups are welcome - phone 069-65256 for more information.