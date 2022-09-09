Search

09 Sept 2022

Have a heart and support upcoming lunch fundraiser for Limerick charity

At the launch were Hilary Thompson, Aidan Lyddy, Keanes Jewellers; Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon; Liam Keenan & Edel Wyse, Munster Heart Foundation and Ruth Vaughan, Savoy Hotel | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

THE EAGERLY anticipated Munster Heart Foundation’s annual ladies lunch and fashion show is taking place on Friday, September 16 in The Savoy Hotel.

It commences with a prosecco reception at noon. Models by Hilary Thompson Agency will showcase collections from designers Marion Murphy Cooney and Aoife McNamara

Participating shops include Isobel and Marc Cain, Adare with shoes from Melissa K, Nenagh. Models hair will be styled by the Hair Lounge, Dooradoyle.

The foundation was established to further improve the services provided to cardiology patients in the Mid-West region and in addition to sponsoring essential clinical research the funds raised by the charity lunches have to date facilitated the purchase of much needed clinical equipment and delivered a defibrillator installation and training programme across various locations within the catchment.

The guest speaker will be Professor Catherine Woods who will share some insights into the ULMedX programme - an exercise-led community-based rehabilitation programme augmented by nutrition, medication adherence and wellbeing education for disease prevention and management.

Prizes sponsored by Keanes Jewellers, Finucanes Electrical and more.

For tickets contact 086 8244154.

