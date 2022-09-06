Motorists advised of restrictions due to maintenance works in Limerick Tunnel

The Limerick Tunnel | FILE PHOTO: Adrian Butler
MOTORISTS using the Limerick Tunnel are being advised that a single lane, contra-flow traffic operation will be in place overnight tonight to facilitate routine maintenance works.
While the Tunnel will remain open to traffic throughout the night, restrictions will be place between 7.30pm and 6am tomorrow.
Direct Route, which operates the Limerick Tunnel, says abnormal loads, such as trucks with oversized loads, will be restricted from using the tunnel while the works are taking place.
Similar restrictions will be in place tomorrow night into Thursday morning while the Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards the Limerick Tunnel) will also be closed on Wednesday night.
Again, a single lane, contra-flow traffic operation will be in place between 7.30pm and 6am on Thursday.
Direct Route says the Limerick Tunnel will remain open to traffic throughout the works.
