In Pictures: Frontline services in Limerick take part in major parade

A MAJOR hat tip was performed in Limerick city centre on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of frontline workers and volunteers took part in a parade to mark National Services Day.
It was the first time the event was staged since Covid-19 and it was also the first time a parade has taken place in Limerick.
Agencies including the National Ambulance Service, Limerick Fire and Rescue, An Garda Siochana, The Irish Coastguard, Limerick Civil Defence, Order Of Malta, Irish Red Cross, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Limerick Suicide Watch, UL Hospitals, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, the Customs Service and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention all took part.
As well as the participants acknowledging the work of one another, shoppers, business people and locals around the city stopped to watch the parade and salute the groups during the impressive parade.
