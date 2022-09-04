Search

04 Sept 2022

Patients moved from rooms at University Hospital Limerick following a fire

UHL overcrowding and superbug combine to create fire safety problem 

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Sept 2022 4:02 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

STAFF at University Hospital Limerick were forced to move patients from rooms at the hospital following an early-morning fire this Sunday. 

Limerick Fire Service attended University Hospital Limerick this Sunday morning following the fire in the bathroom of an inpatient ward. No patients, staff or members of the public were harmed.

“Staff were alerted to the fire in the bathroom at approximately 6.40am and patients were evacuated without incident from six single rooms on the ward which were affected by smoke,” said a spokesperson.

Paddy, 91, fresh as a daisy in flower section of the Limerick Show

Patients have been relocated to alternative wards, while the affected rooms are assessed and cleaned.

“We thank all patients for their cooperation during the management of this incident and our staff for their professional response.   We also thank Limerick Fire Service for their rapid response and attendance on site,” added the statement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media