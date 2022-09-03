Status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick to take effect

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Limerick
A STATUS yellow weather warning for several counties including Limerick is due to come into effect in the coming hours.
The rainfall warning, which was updated by Met Éireann this Saturday morning, is valid between 1am and 10am on Sunday.
"Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes," states the warning.
While a status yellow warning has been issued for Limerick, a higher-level status orange warning has been issued for 13 counties across Ireland - namely Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, and Waterford.
"Local intense rainfall (50mm), and squalls likely," states that warning which will be in effect between 4am and 8am on Sunday.
Because of the recent dry weather, the Road Safety Authority is appealing to motorists to exercise caution when driving.
