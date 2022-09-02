Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for the weekend saying heavy rainfall is likely to cause some disruption in Limerick and elsewhere.

The warning, which was issued by the forecaster this Friday morning, will be valid between 9pm on Saturday and 12 midday on Sunday.

A separate weather advisory, issued on Thursday, takes effect from 7pm and will remain valid until 9pm on Monday.

According to the latest forecast for Limerick, heavy rainfall can be expected at various times over the weekend with a risk of thunder in the early hours of Saturday.

Wet and at times, windy weather this weekend may lead to the disruption of outdoor events & localised flooding ️



Take care when on the road as surfaces may be slippery after the prolonged dry spell ️



More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/0Jd840ttIW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 2, 2022

While wet and windy conditions have been forecast across the weekend, the latest forecast for Munster states the worst of the weather can be expected on Saturday night.

"Turning very wet on Saturday night and potentially quite windy also. Clear spells and scattered showers at first, but rain accompanied by strengthening winds will sweep northwards over the country. The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding. There is the potential for strong winds for a short period," it states.