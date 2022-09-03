Missionary ‘Manhae’: Limerick-born priest venerated in Korea

A REMARKABLE Limerick-born missionary priest celebrated his 90th birthday with his nephews and nieces from all over Ireland and parts of Germany, in his home city.

Fr Noel O’Neill, a Columban Missionary from Catherine Street, has been the recipient of the Manhae International award in South Korea for his dedicated work in helping people with special needs.

This award has previously been bestowed upon Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama. Fr Noel is the sixth foreigner to be the recipient of Honorary Korean citizenship.

Fr Noel, who has been working in South Korea since his ordination in 1957, founded the Rainbow Community which offers services to people with intellectual disabilities.

The Manhae award is named after the Buddhist monk Han Yong-Un (1979-1944), a Korean independence fighter and a renowned poet who used the pen name Manhae.

Speaking at the function in his honour at the Strand Hotel, Fr Noel said: “Just as the monk Manhae fought to free Korea from the bondage of Japanese occupation, so also the Rainbow Community struggled against society’s disinterest and prejudice towards people with special needs.”

He added: “If those institutionalised in large institutions throughout the country were given the opportunity for learning and training, they too could live with dignity in the local community and make their contribution to society.”

The South Korean government some years ago gifted a special honour to Fr Noel when they allowed him to lead the Korean team at the Special Olympics ceremony in Dublin.

Fr Noel is a son of the late Larry O’Neill, postmaster, Limerick and is a brother of the late Clem O’Neill, former president of Young Munster.