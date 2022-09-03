Search

03 Sept 2022

Missionary ‘Manhae’: Limerick-born priest venerated in Korea

Missionary ‘Manhae’: Limerick-born priest venerated in Korea

Fr Noel O'Neill pictured with nieces Maeve Maguire, Dublin; Maureen O’Neill-Janssen, Germany, Deirdre Shortt and Jaqueline Hynes, both Limerick, at his 90th birthday celebration in the Strand Hotel

Reporter:

Kevin O'Connor

03 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

A REMARKABLE Limerick-born missionary priest celebrated his 90th birthday with his nephews and nieces from all over Ireland and parts of Germany, in his home city.

Fr Noel O’Neill, a Columban Missionary from Catherine Street, has been the recipient of the Manhae International award in South Korea for his dedicated work in helping people with special needs.

This award has previously been bestowed upon Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama. Fr Noel is the sixth foreigner to be the recipient of Honorary Korean citizenship.

Fr Noel, who has been working in South Korea since his ordination in 1957, founded the Rainbow Community which offers services to people with intellectual disabilities.

The Manhae award is named after the Buddhist monk Han Yong-Un (1979-1944), a Korean independence fighter and a renowned poet who used the pen name Manhae.

Speaking at the function in his honour at the Strand Hotel, Fr Noel said: “Just as the monk Manhae fought to free Korea from the bondage of Japanese occupation, so also the Rainbow Community struggled against society’s disinterest and prejudice towards people with special needs.”

Campaigner and historian Catherine Corless to receive prestigious award in Limerick town

He added: “If those institutionalised in large institutions throughout the country were given the opportunity for learning and training, they too could live with dignity in the local community and make their contribution to society.”

The South Korean government some years ago gifted a special honour to Fr Noel when they allowed him to lead the Korean team at the Special Olympics ceremony in Dublin.

Fr Noel is a son of the late Larry O’Neill, postmaster, Limerick and is a brother of the late Clem O’Neill, former president of Young Munster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media