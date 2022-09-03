Service dogs being excluded from some parks, restaurants, hotels - Limerick mum

"I LOVE Axel, wherever I go he goes, he’s my life,” said Chloe Liston, aged 12, of her service dog.

However, Axel is being prevented from entering some businesses and parks.

Sinn Fein County Limerick general election candidate Joanne Collins has met with local families who are demanding "more public awareness on the use of service dogs for people with special needs".

"According to Irish Law, a service dog owner cannot be refused access with their dog in cafes, shops, gyms, nail salons or any other business.

"Many families with service dogs are finding it hard to navigate daily life due to a lack of awareness among the wider community on the importance and rationale for a service dog," said Ms Collins.

Niamh Liston, from Cappagh, and parent of two children with service dogs said as chairperson of My Canine Companion she hears stories from families of exclusion from some parks, restaurants, hotels etc.

"There is a lack of understanding on the importance of a service dog and the benefits to the child. Many people assume that only guide dogs for the blind warrant admission into such premises. My Canine Companion dogs are priceless to families and allow said families to engage in 'normal' activities like eating out, going on a hotel break or a simple walk," said Ms Liston.

Speaking about her children Chloe and Darragh, aged 10, Ms Liston emphasised the importance of the dogs in calming the nervous system of her children when they become overwhelmed or overstimulated.

"The dogs are an extension of our family and provide support and safety to my children," said Ms Liston.

Chloe and Darragh took great delight in introducing Ms Collins to their service dogs Ciara and Axel, a golden retriever and a labradoodle.

"I was delighted to be able to hear first-hand from the children how helpful the dogs are to their lives and their feelings about their dogs. I hope that the Liston family and all people with a service dog, can access the services they need and experience a quality of life they deserve with proper recognition of all service dogs in our community," said Ms Collins.

The last word goes to young Darragh who said he loves giving his dog Ciara "a big huggie".