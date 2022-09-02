Thousands of Limerick residents warned of discolored water due to essential repair works

IRISH Water is advising customers in Limerick city and its environs that essential repair works, scheduled to take place next week, may lead to a discoloration of their water supply.

The works, between the Clareville Water Treatment Plant (near Castleconnell) and the Newcastle Reservoir in Castletroy, are due to take place on Tuesday next, September 6, and it may take up to 24 hours for any discoloration to clear.

Irish Water, which is working with Limerick City and County Council, says kitchen taps should be run for a few minutes to see if the water returns to a clear colour.

Discoloured water should not be consumed and if the water does not run clear, the Irish Water Customer Care Team can be contacted at 1800 278 278.

Commenting on the repair works, Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said: “Our expert engineers in Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council must carry out works in order to determine the location of a large leak on the network. Whilst this may result in water discoloration for a 24-hour period, it will allow us to strengthen the water network and provide a clean and safer water supply for our customers."

He said Irish Water understands the inconvenience and he has thanked customers for their patience while the repair works are being carried out.