Search

02 Sept 2022

Limerick community centre bounces back from fire and Covid with expo

Limerick community centre bounces back from fire and Covid with expo

Things are looking up for the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

02 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE MILLENNIUM Centre in Caherconlish has survived a plague and a fire so nothing can stop it succeeding.

The centre is hosting an expo community day to bring businesses and the local community together, as well as showcasing the facilities and services the centre has to offer. It takes place on Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 5pm.

As well as the Covid enforced closure, the centre had to shut its doors again for eight months following a fire in the reception area in September 2021. But now they are back up and running and want the day to be a celebration of all the parish has to offer. They hope to see a big crowd on the day.

Urgent call for blood donors to attend clinic in Limerick

All business exhibitors will be given a free table to demonstrate their wares and explain what their business is all about. Contact 061 351141 for full details and to book.

There will also be a seisiún in the park; sports hall open for children to play soccer and basketball; playground access; bouncy castles; face painting; pet farm and lots more.

The board and staff of the Millennium Centre look forward to a big attendance on the day and helping promote businesses to the wider community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media