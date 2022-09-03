Temporary speed limit introduced on busy Limerick road for 12 months

MOTORISTS have been advised of a temporary speed limit on a busy Limerick road during construction.
A new roundabout controlled junction is planned for Beary’s Cross on the N24 just outside Caherconlish.
These works will mean alterations to the present junction layout, the construction of a new section of regional road 513 approach to the junction and the alteration of the existing N24 approaches to the junction.
A temporary speed limit of 60km/h will be introduced on the N24/R513 at Beary's Cross throughout the duration of the works, which are expected to last for 12 months.
The speed limit will be introduced on Monday, October 3 in the interest of road safety and prudent traffic management.
Limerick City and County Council made the Compulsory Purchase Order to acquire land and extinguish rights of way necessary to develop the N24 Beary’s Cross Road Improvement Scheme.
An Bord Pleanála subsequently confirmed the compulsory purchase order for the scheme.
