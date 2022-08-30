Search

30 Aug 2022

Medals all-around for Limerick students in Community Games

John Shannahan, Darragh O Shea, Erika Lee, Ava Rose Boome, Joshua Curtin, Jamie Hehir

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

30 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THERE were medals all-around for Limerick students at this year's National Community Games.

Croom Banogue Manister Community Games competed at the National Community Games Finals representing Limerick in Carlow at the weekend. 

Jack Boome got to the final of the under 12 Hand Writing competition, while the under 12 Musical Group also brought home medals for their fourth place. The team included Ava Rose Boome, Joshua Curtin, Erika Lee, John Shanahan, Jamie Hehir and Darragh O'Shea.  

Harry Moriarty, a native of Croom, achieved great success, earning a Gold Medal  in the under 16 Solo Singing category.

Funding approved to replace services on 'vital' Limerick bus routes

At only 13-years-old, Harry beat 17 other counties on the day in Carlow. "He represented Limerick and to win it was a huge achievement," his proud father Donie Moriarty told Limerick Live.

"All in all a very successful haul for Croom Banogue and Mainister representing Team Limerick.

"There is great pride in all the team and much credit from parents and children went to their teacher Sheila Cagney," said Patricia Ryan, CEO of Croom Community Development Association CLG.

