New project manager to oversee removal of graffiti from Limerick bridge

LIMERICK City and County Council has put in place a project manager to clean up the Childers Road railway bridge, which has been hit with graffiti.

The local authority has agreed to the appointment despite the bridge being owned by Irish Rail.

Due to a historic deal between the old City Council and the transport company, it is the local authority responsible for footing the bill.

As a result of the project manager being in place, there will now be a public engagement process to find out what locals want to see on the bridge, and how its surrounds are presented.

It’s hoped the clean-up will be complete by the end of the year.

Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, who has raised the matter in council is delighted with the news, saying she’d like to see a much improved public realm, and possibly some public artwork.

“It’s very positive news for the southside to have this eyesore taken care of. Public realm and it’s appearance is very important,” she added.