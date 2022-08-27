Search

27 Aug 2022

Limerick homeowners warned of increase in 'fishing' incidents

Limerick homeowners warned of increase in 'fishing' incidents

The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses. | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

27 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

GARDAI are warning householders of an increase in incidents of so called 'fishing' at homes across Limerick.

The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses. 

"Burglars are using fishing rods or pieces of wood with wire attached to them to fish out car keys which are left on a hall table directly inside the front door of the house. The keys are hooked onto the fishing rod and removed," explained Garda John Finnerty.

Fraudsters target Facebook page helping people to find accommodation in Limerick

"We have seen in many cases that the car keys are then used to access the family car which is then stolen. In some instances two cars belonging to the same family have been stolen," he added.

Given the recent increase in such incidents and the darker evenings, the garda advice is to householders is not to leave any keys on a hall table directly inside the front door.

"Please bring the keys up to the bedroom when retiring for the night," added Garda Finnerty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media