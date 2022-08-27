Limerick homeowners warned of increase in 'fishing' incidents

GARDAI are warning householders of an increase in incidents of so called 'fishing' at homes across Limerick.

The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses.

"Burglars are using fishing rods or pieces of wood with wire attached to them to fish out car keys which are left on a hall table directly inside the front door of the house. The keys are hooked onto the fishing rod and removed," explained Garda John Finnerty.

"We have seen in many cases that the car keys are then used to access the family car which is then stolen. In some instances two cars belonging to the same family have been stolen," he added.

Given the recent increase in such incidents and the darker evenings, the garda advice is to householders is not to leave any keys on a hall table directly inside the front door.

"Please bring the keys up to the bedroom when retiring for the night," added Garda Finnerty.