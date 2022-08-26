In Pictures: Limerick charities host fundraising event to develop new base

THE organisers of a fundraising event to raise funds for a permanent base for two local suicide awareness groups have thanked those who attended on the night.
The Haven Hub and Limerick Land Search Team have been given a premises in Thomondgate by Limerick City and County Council. However, the building is extensively fire-damaged and in need of a comprehensive re-fit to bring it up to operational usage.
Acts who performed at the fundraising event, which took place Fitzgerald's Bar in Thomondgate, included Steve Spade, Rob and Rodigo, Greg Ryan, Sylvia Cregan and Kilkenny Mel.
The Karaoke competition was compered by Victor and the host on the night was magician Leon Andersen.
