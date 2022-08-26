Search

26 Aug 2022

Limerick teenager's banana chutney is a winner!

Limerick teenager wins big at Fyffes’ cooking competition

Elliott Stokes created banana chutney to win the competition

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

26 Aug 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

JUDGES at this year's Fyffes Most Imaginative Meal-Makers have gone 'bananas' for a Limerick teenager's recipe as she takes home the Best Savoury award.

Elliott Stokes, 14, from Caherconlish is an avid baker and was chosen as the top winner of the category after wowing judges with her banana chutney.

The competition asks competitors to create a dish from first to final course where a banana is the key ingredient.

Fyffes head of marketing Emma Hunt-Duffy congratulated Elliott: “This demonstrates the obvious dedication and enthusiasm she puts into her culinary creations.”

Eldest of four children, Elliott, along with her younger brothers, developed a passion for cooking and baking from a young age, inspired by their mother Susanna and during the Covid pandemic they created cooking and craft videos for the children at Down Syndrome Tipperary, where Susanna works.

Elliott fought off competition from the large volume of competitors who responded to the invitation fronted by television cook, Donal Skehan.

In a video posted to social media Skehan said that Elliott “made a delicious chutney served with a rice cake and goats cheese. Well done Elliott.”

Skehan called the competition “a challenge to mums, dads and the younger generation to create an appetising recipe that will demonstrate the versatility of bananas as an ingredient, whether in meals that are cooked, baked, boiled, blended and everything in between.”

Emma Hunt-Duffy went on to praise all those who entered the competition, adding “it was particularly pleasing to see the incredible levels of skill and creativity amongst those who took part, not least the younger and next generation of home baking enthusiasts.”

