Limerick Weather: Thursday, August 25, 2022

TODAY will begin mostly dry with good spells of sunshine - just isolated showers. However, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country. It will remain mainly dry further east for daylight hours, though patchy outbreaks of rain will move in during the evening time or early night. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on western coasts.

National Outlook

Overview: Lots of dry weather along with occasional showers.

Thursday night: Generally cloudy overnight with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some clear spells developing later, especially in the south. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

Friday: Rather cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of rain over the eastern half of the country. Showery rain will eventually clear from the east coast in the afternoon. Elsewhere it will brighten up through the morning to leave a dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze. On Friday night, it looks set to be mostly dry with some clear spells, however some rain or drizzle will to push into western parts of Munster and Connacht. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

Saturday: Bright spells and scattered showers are expected in the western areas on Saturday. Elsewhere, it looks set to be largely dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light breezes. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and some mist or fog patches. There may be a few showers in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday: There will be a few showers on Sunday, especially in western or northern areas, but overall plenty of dry weather is expected with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in light winds. Patchy rain will affect some northern parts overnight. Elsewhere, it looks set to be dry with clear spells and some fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly winds.