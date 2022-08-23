Information sought after brick is thrown through front window of Limerick home

GARDAI are appealing for information after a brick was thrown through the front window of a house in Limerick city earlier this month.

The house, at Park Gardens in Corbally, was targeted at 2.14am on August 11.

“The window was smashed and the thief arrived and departed the victim’s house in what can only be described as a small car,” said Garda John Finnerty who is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who might have information to come forward.

Nobody was injured in the incident which gardai say was 'unusual'

"You may have seen this small car or heard the sound of a window being smashed. If you did, please call the gardai at Mayorstone station," said Garda Finnerty.

Forensic examinations have been conducted and enquiries have also been carried out in the locality.

Investigations are continuing and Mayorstone garda station can be contacted at at (061) 456980.