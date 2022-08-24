Limerick Weather: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AFTER a mostly dry and sunny Wednesday morning in Limerick, moderate southwesterly winds will freshen, feeding in some isolated showers from the west later in the afternoon.

As winds ease through the evening so will the shower activity. Feeling coolest in the west with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Changeable with a good deal of cloud and some showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures will remain similar in the mid to high teens or low twenties, turning cooler though from Sunday onwards.

TONIGHT: Many areas dry with long clear spells. It will be partly cloudy however with well scattered showers feeding in from the west. Lowest temperatures generally of 9 to 13 degrees with winds easing light southwesterly.

THURSDAY: After a dry and bright start, cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, turning heavier in the evening. The east and southeast will be warmest, and will likely stay dry until later in the evening. Highs of 15 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes, winds freshening in the west.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards early in the night, becoming lighter and patchier as they do so. Turning mostly dry with clear spells later. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattering of showers and just occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Staying dry with clear spells in the east overnight, cloudier to the west with some patchy outbreaks of rain at times on western fringes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes.

SATURDAY: More uncertainty for Saturday however currently it looks as if the east will stay dry for most of the day with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloudier in the west with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in light or moderate southerly winds.

FURHTER OUTLOOK: Uncertain but Sunday will bring showers or longer spells of rain, with showery conditions likely in the early days of next week. Temperatures generally remaining in the mid to high teens.