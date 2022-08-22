Search

22 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, August 22, 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, August 22, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

22 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IT WILL be a dull and damp start with further showery outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy for a time, according to Met Eireann.

The rain will gradually clear during the morning, with well scattered showers and some sunny spells following from the west. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in light or moderate west to southwesterly winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Changeable for much of the coming week with showers or spells of rain most days. Temperatures remaining around normal.

Monday night: A generally cloudy night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west. Some patchy mist and fog developing also. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday: Tuesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent in the north and northwest. Turning drier towards evening with more widespread spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tuesday night: A cloudy night generally with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

Wednesday: Becoming largely dry with long sunny spells, though there is the chance of isolated light showers, mainly in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday: Thursday currently looks likely to be a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered showers. However, it will turn cloudier later with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and northwest later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Further outlook: There is uncertainty for later in the week but current indications suggest that it will be slightly more settled with a mix of scattered showers and spells of sunshine for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures falling back slightly to the mid to high teens.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media