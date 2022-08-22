Limerick Weather: Monday, August 22, 2022

IT WILL be a dull and damp start with further showery outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy for a time, according to Met Eireann.

The rain will gradually clear during the morning, with well scattered showers and some sunny spells following from the west. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in light or moderate west to southwesterly winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Changeable for much of the coming week with showers or spells of rain most days. Temperatures remaining around normal.

Monday night: A generally cloudy night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west. Some patchy mist and fog developing also. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday: Tuesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent in the north and northwest. Turning drier towards evening with more widespread spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tuesday night: A cloudy night generally with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday: Becoming largely dry with long sunny spells, though there is the chance of isolated light showers, mainly in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday: Thursday currently looks likely to be a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered showers. However, it will turn cloudier later with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and northwest later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Further outlook: There is uncertainty for later in the week but current indications suggest that it will be slightly more settled with a mix of scattered showers and spells of sunshine for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures falling back slightly to the mid to high teens.