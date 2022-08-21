Obituary: Newcastle West native was a trailblazer in art and sculpture

THE DEATH of Cliodna Cussen, artist and sculptor, on August 1, 2022 reminds one of her Newcastle West roots.

Born on September 18, 1932, the elder daughter of well-known solicitor Robert (Bertie) Cussen and his wife Kathleen (nee McCartan). She was educated in Laurel Hill Convent Secondary School in the 1940s and went on to University College Dublin where she studied History attaining an MA Degree and also qualified as a solicitor.

She was always interested in art and went to the National Art School in Dublin where she graduated and taught art for sometime. She gradually became a full-time artist concentrating on sculpture and became one of the most prominent Irish artists in this field with many commissions, especially religious.

Cliodna married Padraig O'Snodaigh, an Irish language enthusiast, in the 1960s who became president of Conradh na Gailge and founded Coisceim, the Irish language book publishers. He was also recently honoured with a doctorate from UCD.

Cliodna and Padraig had six sons – Fergus, Aengus, the Sinn Fein TD, Colm, Cormac, Rónán and Rossa of the well known Celtic / rock band Kila.

Cliodna had many art and sculpture exhibitions during her lifetime and was chairperson of the Independent Artists from 1973 to 1977. She was also a founding member of the Sculptor Society of Ireland in 1980 acting as its secretary for a number of years.

A student of Irish History with a strong commitment to the Irish language and culture, she published two books of poetry and several books for young people on aspects of Irish history and folklore. Her work centres on the connections between local landscape and its history and tradition.

Her sculptures are found all over the country. Some of her more notable works are the Dun an Oir sculpture near Smerwick on the Dingle peninsula; St Patrick at Mamean, Connemara; memorial to Michael Hickey in Carrick On Suir.

And locally a bronze statute of Gearoid larla the (wizard) Earl of Desmond in the Square, Newcastle West and the Millennium sculptor, also in the Square of the Cailin Deas; in Limerick city, sculpture commemorating the anniversary of Pope John Paul's visit to Limerick in 1979.

She was very proud of her Newcastle connections and visited her relations there down the years in a long and fulfilled life.

She is survived by her husband Padraig O'Snodaigh her six sons, her Cussen sisters and brothers, Ruth Ball, Charleville, Pan McNicholas, Dublin and Bobby and John Cussen, Solicitors, Newcastle West.