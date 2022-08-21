Search

21 Aug 2022

Council reviews plan to install sporting equipment at Limerick park

Limerick City and County Council says it is looking at alternative locations for exercise equipment. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

LIMERICK City and County Council officials are switching their focus away from installing exercise equipment in Arthur’s Quay Park.

At a meeting of the metropolitan district earlier this year, details of new exercise equipment for the area were revealed, with a basketball hoop and table tennis facilities being mentioned.

Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan sought an update from council bosses on the plans which are being delivered in conjunction with Limerick Sports Partnership.

Limerick parks to score new facilities - basketball, volleyball and table tennis courts to be added

In a written response, Nuala Gallagher, the director of service for planning, environment and placemaking stated the local authority is looking at alternative locations for exercise equipment.

“While some sporting infrastructure can be facilitated in Arthur’s Quay Park, it may restrict future opportunities for events in the park for example Riverfest and also at Christmas time.”

She said other locations should be identified, and that the local authority is currently doing this.

Elsewhere, Ms Gallagher has revealed the budget for the upgrades of the childen’s playground at People’s Park has been increased from €150,000 to €195,000. This will pave the way for more inclusive equipment.

The local authority will commence an inclusive survey to seek feedback from interested parties. The information came after a question from Labour councillor Joe Leddin.

