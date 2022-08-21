Motorists in Limerick towns warned of delays during traffic survey

MOTORISTS in two Limerick towns are being warned of delays due to an upcoming traffic survey.
Surveying will take place along the N21 on the approaches to Newcastlewest and Abbeyfeale next week.
The surveying starts on Monday, August 22 until Thursday, August 25 from 9:30am to 4pm daily.
A Traffic Management plan with positive traffic control will be in place.
Limerick City and County Council have apologised for any inconvenience and delays caused.
Emergency service vehicle access and access to properties will be maintained at all times.
Limerick City and County Council says it is looking at alternative locations for exercise equipment. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.