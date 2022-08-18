Throwback Thursday: Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives

It's that time of the week when we delve into the Limerick Leader archives for our latest Throwback Thursday gallery.
This week we have picked 12 photos - all taken at the former Trinity Rooms nightclub - which may being back some memories
For more pics, just click 'next' or 'previous' and don't forget to get tagging
Mayor Francis Foley officially unveiled the memorial bench with Yvonne and Sarah Finucane | PICTURES: Liam Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.