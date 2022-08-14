Limerick in for a turbulent night as thunderstorm whips up

CLAPS of thunder and forks of lightening are cracking through the evening sky over Limerick following a thunderstorm warning.

Over 200 homes in the Kilfinane, Martinstown and Kilmallock areas are without power this Sunday evening, according to the ESB. The estimated restore time is 11pm.

Numerous lightning strikes are being heard across the city and county since 7pm accompanied by loud rolls of thunder and heavy showers of rain.

"Not to be overly dramatic but I don't think I've ever heard lighting like it," said one resident of Bulgaden this Sunday evening.

"The livingroom is lighting up with the lighting every couple of minutes - it's like a scene in a movie".

The thundershowers have started in Limerick ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/l6OF1blFYf — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) August 14, 2022

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Ireland has been in effect since 3pm today, with heavy downpours of rain and hail forecast overnight. The warning remains in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there will be scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms, and intense downpours will cause localised flooding, with intense lightning and hail possible.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads.