11 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick people make the most of the warm weather

Frances Watkins, Pictures by Adrian Butler

11 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK people have been making the most of the warm weather this weekend with trips to the beach and the park. 

A status yellow high temperature warning is in place for Munster from 12pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

Very warm weather is expected with highest temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees and higher in some places. 

Met Eireann are warning that the hot weather can cause heat stress and increases the risk of water related incidents. 

The HSE have advised people to keep cool as best they can and stay hydrated throughout the day. 

Our photographer Adrian Butler was out and about this week taking photos of people enjoying the sun. 

