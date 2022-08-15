Limerick bakery scoops €5 million deal with retailer

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick bakery has received a boost after agreeing a fresh deal to supply Aldi’s 150 Irish stores.

Twomey’s in Dromcollogher has signed an exclusive three year deal worth almost €5m to supply the discount retailer with its breads, scones, tarts and sponges.

The firm has partnered with Aldi since 2019, and already supplies the firm with bread, apple tarts, fruit scones, apple sponge and apple crumble.

Now, it will be bringing forward a new rhubarb crumble.

As a result of its business, the firm has been able to invest in new machinery which has increased its production capacity.

Founded in 1901, Twomey’s has been run over four generations by the same family. It employs 20 people on a full-time basis.

John Curtin, Aldi Ireland’s group buying director said: “Twomey’s Bakery has supplied our Irish stores for almost three years now and we are delighted to further extend our partnership. Twomey’s saw a year-on-year increase of 25% in its sales to Aldi in 2021, and we are delighted to continue supporting the local company’s growth into the future. At Aldi, we are committed to supporting our Irish producers so that our customers can enjoy the very best products Ireland has to offer.”

Patrick Twomey, managing director with Twomey’s Bakery, added: “Like all producers, we have faced difficulties in our supply chain in recent months, with increases in the cost of ingredient prices, along with transport and energy costs proving a real challenge. This new contract is a big boost for our business, providing a huge degree of certainty and security. We are grateful for Aldi’s continued support and partnership.”