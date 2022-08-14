Search

14 Aug 2022

No 'substantial' additions to University of Limerick City Campus

No 'substantial' additions to University of Limerick City Campus

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

14 Aug 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has said there will be no “substantial” physical expansions made to its new city campus which, according to initial plans, will host 4,000 of its students. 

Staff at UL were informed that a “new plan” is being developed for the Sarsfield Street waterfront development, which previously lay idle for 15 years, until it was bought in 2019.

The site, which previously served as a Dunnes Stores, has been the centre of controversy, after news broke that it was once valued at €3m by Limerick City and County Council, but UL paid €8m for the site.

While initial refurbishments have taken place at the city-based campus, UL’s failure to secure additional funding, losing out on an €87m grant application to the government, has caused concern.

In Pictures: Limerick winners at Fleadh Cheoil 2022 announced

The university has now asked staff members via an internal email to offer ideas and possible suggestions which could determine the future use and direction of the site. Despite this forward momentum, there was one stipulation, with UL stressing that the “preference is for activities that can be accommodated without significant investment.”

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL President, also alluded to the possibility of tenants being housed in the city campus, in her email to staff, either permanently located there or located in blocks. The Limerick Leader understands that UL is yet to begin master-planning for the future of the Sarsfield Street site, which will welcome back students next month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media