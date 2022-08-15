Search

15 Aug 2022

Limerick woman complains after ‘dirty’ letters arrive in the post

Limerick woman complains after ‘dirty’ letters arrive in the post

The condition of the letter from Australia, that was delivered to the woman living in Croagh village

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

15 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman and lifelong letter writer who keeps in touch with family via post is “disgusted” at the state of two letters that arrived at her residence in Croagh village.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was “shocked” at the state that two envelopes she received from family in Australia and the UK, made their way through her letterbox.

In a response to her official complaint, An Post wrote: “I am sorry to learn that the item from Australia was delivered dirty and the content stuck together.”

The national postal service also apologised to the Limerick woman about the letter from the UK, which was posted over the Christmas period, arriving late. They cited delays in transit times over the busy Christmas period.

The Croagh village resident, who has lived most of her life in the UK, and keeps in touch with family there through letters, has questioned An Post on the condition of their sorting offices.

Limerick-based garda risks life to save boy from drowning

“How does the letter come as ragged, shredded, with no contents and stinking dirty. I wouldn’t call it very hygienic,” she told the Limerick Leader, hoping to highlight the issue.

After directing her official complaint at An Post, she asked the manager of her local delivery office if the letter came through the Limerick sorting office and also asked what condition the facility is in.

She was told that the letter may have come through any number of sorting offices around the country, such as Dublin, Athlone, Cork or Portlaoise.

In response to a query submitted by the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for An Post said that their mail service is highly automated and “it is difficult to see what might have happened in this case.”

She said: “Of course one can never rule out an individual slip up but if the customer's case is that this has happened more than once then this will obviously require more detailed investigation.”

On whether it came through the Limerick sorting office, they stated that the envelope would have been delivered by her local delivery office in Limerick having been processed at An Post’s large mail centre in Dublin.

An Post stressed the importance of their customers, particularly those correspondents using mail as their main source of communications.

“We would, of course, be concerned if this customer's mail is not being handled in the way in which we would normally carry out our business and are happy to investigate further,” the spokesperson added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media