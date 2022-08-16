Limerick solicitors assist Ukrainian counterparts

SUPPORT from Limerick Solicitors Bar Association (LSBA) to colleagues fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion has resulted in a visit to a special event in the Law Society of Ireland.

Derek Walsh, president of LSBA, said he has had the pleasure of working with Daria Luzina, who fled the conflict in March 2022.

“Since arriving in Limerick, Daria has been working with a Limerick employment company, Unijobs. Daria is from Kyiv and has a background in commercial law.

“Daria has been the principal point of contact for incoming Ukrainians and has provided invaluable assistance for incoming migrants, sourcing jobs across the Mid-West region,” said Derek,

The duo have been working closely together over recent months to assist Ukrainian lawyers find employment in the Mid-West.

At the end of June, Derek, Pamela Clancy, president of Clare Bar Association and local representatives of the Ukrainian community were honoured to meet with Michelle Ní Longáin, president of Law Society of Ireland and Mark Garrett, director deneral of Law Society of Ireland.

Daria and her colleagues spoke movingly about how upsetting it is to face a scenario whereby they trained for many years as lawyers only to be deprived of the opportunity to practice law in Ukraine, due to the “unlawful actions of the Russian Federation”.

The Law Society of Ireland has been working closely with Ukraine Ireland Legal Alliance (UILA) over the past number of months and arranged for an information and networking event for Ukrainian lawyers in the Law Society of Ireland at the end of July.

Derek said: “It behoves us to show solidarity and support, not just with our legal colleagues from Ukraine but also with the wider Ukrainian people.”

“We commend the phenomenal work of the Law Society of Ireland who have been committed to helping our colleagues from Ukraine,” said Derek.

To ensure that Ukrainian colleagues could attend this event, LSBA arranged for a bus to bring them to and from the Law Society of Ireland. It is hoped more Ukrainian lawyers will be able to utilise their qualifications.